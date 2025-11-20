Notable Thursday Option Activity: TGT, CVX, AMGN

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 40,773 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 10,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 12,950 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,800 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TGT options, CVX options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BHG market cap history
Funds Holding BUFY
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MLPY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.