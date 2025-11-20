Notable Thursday Option Activity: TGT, CVX, AMGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 46,755 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.4% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 2,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,100 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 40,773 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 10,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 12,950 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,800 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, CVX options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.