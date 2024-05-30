Notable Thursday Option Activity: TGT, BKNG, GS

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 1,957 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 195,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 265,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4190 strike call option expiring June 07, 2024, with 565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,500 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 15,843 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 72.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
