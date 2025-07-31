Notable Thursday Option Activity: TEM, DIS, ABBV

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 30,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 3,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,900 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:
And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 23,651 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 3,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,400 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:
