Markets
TEM

Notable Thursday Option Activity: TEM, DIS, ABBV

July 31, 2025 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM), where a total volume of 38,793 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.7% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 10,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 30,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 3,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,900 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 23,651 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 3,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,400 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TEM options, DIS options, or ABBV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of BFI
 Funds Holding BAUG
 Funds Holding ENG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of BFI-> Funds Holding BAUG-> Funds Holding ENG-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TEM
DIS
ABBV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.