Notable Thursday Option Activity: TEAM, WSM, AEIS

January 15, 2026 — 03:29 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM), where a total of 13,935 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.7% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,000 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) saw options trading volume of 6,216 contracts, representing approximately 621,600 underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,800 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS) options are showing a volume of 1,944 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 194,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of AEIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,200 underlying shares of AEIS. Below is a chart showing AEIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TEAM options, WSM options, or AEIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
