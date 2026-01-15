Notable Thursday Option Activity: TEAM, WSM, AEIS

Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) saw options trading volume of 6,216 contracts, representing approximately 621,600 underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,800 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS) options are showing a volume of 1,944 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 194,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of AEIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,200 underlying shares of AEIS. Below is a chart showing AEIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TEAM options, WSM options, or AEIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ONB Next Dividend Date
SCVL Historical Stock Prices
NNN Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.