Notable Thursday Option Activity: TDOC, CELH, AR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total volume of 72,761 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.6% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 29,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 41,150 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 77.7% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,100 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) saw options trading volume of 32,931 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 72.4% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 28,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

