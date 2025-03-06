Notable Thursday Option Activity: SWTX, VFC, HOOD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SWTX), where a total of 21,789 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58% of SWTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 3,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,500 underlying shares of SWTX. Below is a chart showing SWTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) saw options trading volume of 26,163 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 14,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 222,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 17,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SWTX options, VFC options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.