Notable Thursday Option Activity: SWTX, VFC, HOOD

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) saw options trading volume of 26,163 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 14,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 222,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 17,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
