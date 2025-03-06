News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: SWTX, VFC, HOOD

March 06, 2025 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SWTX), where a total of 21,789 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58% of SWTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,500 underlying shares of SWTX. Below is a chart showing SWTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) saw options trading volume of 26,163 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 14,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 222,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 17,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SWTX options, VFC options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
