Notable Thursday Option Activity: SWKS, CRM, CVS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total of 35,895 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 136% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 5,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 540,700 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 68,350 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.8% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 6,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 135,833 contracts, representing approximately 13.6 million underlying shares or approximately 107.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 49,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SWKS options, CRM options, or CVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.