News & Insights

Markets
SWKS

Notable Thursday Option Activity: SWKS, CRM, CVS

February 06, 2025 — 01:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total of 35,895 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 136% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 5,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 540,700 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 68,350 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.8% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 6,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 135,833 contracts, representing approximately 13.6 million underlying shares or approximately 107.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 49,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SWKS options, CRM options, or CVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PNFP YTD Return
 Genuine Parts shares outstanding history
 CSTM Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
PNFP YTD Return-> Genuine Parts shares outstanding history-> CSTM Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SWKS
CRM
CVS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.