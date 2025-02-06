Notable Thursday Option Activity: SWKS, CRM, CVS

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 68,350 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.8% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 6,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:
And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 135,833 contracts, representing approximately 13.6 million underlying shares or approximately 107.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 49,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SWKS options, CRM options, or CVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: PNFP YTD Return
Genuine Parts shares outstanding history
CSTM Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.