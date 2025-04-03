Notable Thursday Option Activity: STX, ADBE, LW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX), where a total volume of 16,115 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.3% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 2,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,200 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 24,290 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,100 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 13,031 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,600 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STX options, ADBE options, or LW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

