Notable Thursday Option Activity: STX, ADBE, LW

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 24,290 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,100 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 13,031 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,600 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
