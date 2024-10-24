Notable Thursday Option Activity: STNG, SAVA, SQ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total volume of 4,190 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 419,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.7% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 739,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,400 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) saw options trading volume of 11,069 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 3,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,600 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 30,077 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 7,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 718,900 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

