Notable Thursday Option Activity: STNG, SAVA, SQ

Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) saw options trading volume of 11,069 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 3,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,600 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 30,077 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 7,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 718,900 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STNG options, SAVA options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
