Notable Thursday Option Activity: SQ, CVS, EBAY

September 12, 2024 — 07:21 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total of 26,179 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 5,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,800 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 38,095 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 9,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 963,400 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) options are showing a volume of 19,885 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,900 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SQ options, CVS options, or EBAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

