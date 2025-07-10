Notable Thursday Option Activity: SNOW, CVLT, HELE

CommVault Systems Inc (Symbol: CVLT) options are showing a volume of 4,915 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 491,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.4% of CVLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 494,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,700 underlying shares of CVLT. Below is a chart showing CVLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) saw options trading volume of 6,259 contracts, representing approximately 625,900 underlying shares or approximately 97.8% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 639,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, CVLT options, or HELE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ETFs Holding ABG
Institutional Holders of FDAT
CLIM market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.