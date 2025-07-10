Notable Thursday Option Activity: SNOW, CVLT, HELE

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 39,960 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,800 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:

CommVault Systems Inc (Symbol: CVLT) options are showing a volume of 4,915 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 491,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.4% of CVLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 494,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,700 underlying shares of CVLT. Below is a chart showing CVLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) saw options trading volume of 6,259 contracts, representing approximately 625,900 underlying shares or approximately 97.8% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 639,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

