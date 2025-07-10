Notable Thursday Option Activity: SLNO, OKTA, QTTB

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 25,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.9% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $103 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,700 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:
And Q32 Bio Inc (Symbol: QTTB) options are showing a volume of 966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 96,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.5% of QTTB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 124,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,400 underlying shares of QTTB. Below is a chart showing QTTB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SLNO options, OKTA options, or QTTB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
