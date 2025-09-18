Notable Thursday Option Activity: SIRI, UPST, HTZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI), where a total volume of 32,982 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.5% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025 , with 9,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 973,000 underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 67,741 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 99% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,700 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) saw options trading volume of 79,879 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 95.9% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 18,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SIRI options, UPST options, or HTZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.