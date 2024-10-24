Notable Thursday Option Activity: SAM, UNP, EXPE

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 9,217 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 921,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,100 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 6,584 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 658,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 2,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,100 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SAM options, UNP options, or EXPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top High Dividend Yield Stocks
ASEA Videos
Institutional Holders of SMB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.