Notable Thursday Option Activity: SAM, UNP, EXPE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM), where a total of 588 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 58,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 127,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 50 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,000 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 9,217 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 921,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,100 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 6,584 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 658,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 2,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,100 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SAM options, UNP options, or EXPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

