News & Insights

Markets
SAM

Notable Thursday Option Activity: SAM, UNP, EXPE

October 24, 2024 — 04:50 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM), where a total of 588 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 58,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 127,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 50 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,000 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 9,217 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 921,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,100 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 6,584 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 658,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 2,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,100 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SAM options, UNP options, or EXPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top High Dividend Yield Stocks
 ASEA Videos
 Institutional Holders of SMB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SAM
UNP
EXPE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.