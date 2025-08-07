Notable Thursday Option Activity: RUN, NOW, LOPE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN), where a total of 141,787 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 108.5% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 16,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 16,744 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $875 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025, with 860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,000 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $875 strike highlighted in orange:

And Grand Canyon Education Inc (Symbol: LOPE) options are showing a volume of 2,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 243,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.4% of LOPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 239,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,400 underlying shares of LOPE. Below is a chart showing LOPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

