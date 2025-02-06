Notable Thursday Option Activity: RL, PM, MCD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL), where a total of 4,440 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 444,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.8% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 706,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,400 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) saw options trading volume of 31,706 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 59.9% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 1,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,800 underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 17,269 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,300 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

