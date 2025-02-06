Notable Thursday Option Activity: RL, PM, MCD

Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) saw options trading volume of 31,706 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 59.9% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 1,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,800 underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 17,269 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,300 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RL options, PM options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of AGBA
Institutional Holders of AMGN
AHCO Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.