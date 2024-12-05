News & Insights

RIVN

Notable Thursday Option Activity: RIVN, VRT, ACI

December 05, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

December 05, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN), where a total of 250,931 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 52.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 70,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 33,651 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike put option expiring December 13, 2024, with 1,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,800 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

And Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI) saw options trading volume of 12,585 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of ACI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,700 underlying shares of ACI. Below is a chart showing ACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RIVN options, VRT options, or ACI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.


