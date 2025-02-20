Notable Thursday Option Activity: RCL, META, COST

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 286,676 contracts, representing approximately 28.7 million underlying shares or approximately 163.8% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $720 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 18,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 30,241 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 158.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1035 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1035 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RCL options, META options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of NVDU
USS Historical Stock Prices
ETFs Holding FRGI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.