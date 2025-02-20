Notable Thursday Option Activity: RCL, META, COST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total of 39,144 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 167.5% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 5,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 594,200 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 286,676 contracts, representing approximately 28.7 million underlying shares or approximately 163.8% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $720 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 18,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 30,241 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 158.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1035 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1035 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RCL options, META options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

