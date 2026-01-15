Notable Thursday Option Activity: RBLX, DAWN, CAPR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total of 94,329 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.3% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 9,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 905,300 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: DAWN) options are showing a volume of 22,240 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.6% of DAWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 13,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of DAWN. Below is a chart showing DAWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capricor Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CAPR) options are showing a volume of 10,764 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.1% of CAPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,700 underlying shares of CAPR. Below is a chart showing CAPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

