Notable Thursday Option Activity: RBLX, DAWN, CAPR

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: DAWN) options are showing a volume of 22,240 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.6% of DAWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 13,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of DAWN. Below is a chart showing DAWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And Capricor Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CAPR) options are showing a volume of 10,764 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.1% of CAPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,700 underlying shares of CAPR. Below is a chart showing CAPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RBLX options, DAWN options, or CAPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: PODD 13F Filers
EXHI Options Chain
CMH Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.