Markets
RBLX

Notable Thursday Option Activity: RBLX, DAWN, CAPR

January 15, 2026 — 03:28 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total of 94,329 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.3% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 905,300 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: DAWN) options are showing a volume of 22,240 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.6% of DAWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 13,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of DAWN. Below is a chart showing DAWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Capricor Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CAPR) options are showing a volume of 10,764 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.1% of CAPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,700 underlying shares of CAPR. Below is a chart showing CAPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RBLX options, DAWN options, or CAPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PODD 13F Filers
 EXHI Options Chain
 CMH Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
PODD 13F Filers-> EXHI Options Chain-> CMH Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RBLX
DAWN
CAPR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.