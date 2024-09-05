News & Insights

Markets
PYPL

Notable Thursday Option Activity: PYPL, DIS, KMB

September 05, 2024 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 61,308 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 6,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,300 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 62,483 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $89 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024, with 6,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 629,600 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) options are showing a volume of 9,318 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 931,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of KMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,900 underlying shares of KMB. Below is a chart showing KMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, DIS options, or KMB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 AKR Videos
 BAR Split History
 Institutional Holders of GDDY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PYPL
DIS
KMB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.