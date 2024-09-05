Notable Thursday Option Activity: PYPL, DIS, KMB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 61,308 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024 , with 6,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,300 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 62,483 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $89 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024, with 6,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 629,600 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) options are showing a volume of 9,318 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 931,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of KMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,900 underlying shares of KMB. Below is a chart showing KMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, DIS options, or KMB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.