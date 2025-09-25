Notable Thursday Option Activity: PLTR, AAPL, TRMB

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 560,143 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 56.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.7% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 59.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 67,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
And Trimble Inc (Symbol: TRMB) options are showing a volume of 8,652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 865,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.9% of TRMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 8,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 853,100 underlying shares of TRMB. Below is a chart showing TRMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
