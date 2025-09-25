Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: PLTR, AAPL, TRMB

September 25, 2025 — 01:22 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total of 619,761 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 62.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 103.6% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 59.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 61,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 560,143 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 56.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.7% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 59.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 67,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

And Trimble Inc (Symbol: TRMB) options are showing a volume of 8,652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 865,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.9% of TRMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 8,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 853,100 underlying shares of TRMB. Below is a chart showing TRMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, AAPL options, or TRMB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

