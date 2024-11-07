Notable Thursday Option Activity: PLNT, MNMD, GS

Mind Medicine Mindmed Inc (Symbol: MNMD) options are showing a volume of 12,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 161.4% of MNMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 756,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,600 underlying shares of MNMD. Below is a chart showing MNMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 35,816 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 157.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:
