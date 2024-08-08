Notable Thursday Option Activity: PCT, VST, ITT

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 39,084 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 11,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT) options are showing a volume of 2,542 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 254,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of ITT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 488,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,600 underlying shares of ITT. Below is a chart showing ITT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
