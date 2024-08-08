News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: PCT, VST, ITT

August 08, 2024 — 03:29 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT), where a total volume of 9,627 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 962,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.7% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,700 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 39,084 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 11,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT) options are showing a volume of 2,542 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 254,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of ITT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 488,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,600 underlying shares of ITT. Below is a chart showing ITT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PCT options, VST options, or ITT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

