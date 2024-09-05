Notable Thursday Option Activity: PAYC, APA, SMCI

APA Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 239,628 contracts, representing approximately 24.0 million underlying shares or approximately 520% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024, with 125,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.6 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 101,294 contracts, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares or approximately 98.1% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 7,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,600 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
