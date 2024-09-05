News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: PAYC, APA, SMCI

September 05, 2024 — 01:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC), where a total of 49,114 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 818.5% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 600,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 25,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

APA Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 239,628 contracts, representing approximately 24.0 million underlying shares or approximately 520% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024, with 125,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.6 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 101,294 contracts, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares or approximately 98.1% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 7,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,600 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PAYC options, APA options, or SMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

