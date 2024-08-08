Notable Thursday Option Activity: PARA, W, WBD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA), where a total volume of 43,981 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.1% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024 , with 4,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,900 underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 24,392 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 5,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,600 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

And Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) options are showing a volume of 155,366 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 28,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

