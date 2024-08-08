Notable Thursday Option Activity: PARA, W, WBD

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 24,392 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 5,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,600 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:
And Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) options are showing a volume of 155,366 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 28,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PARA options, W options, or WBD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: SRV Next Dividend Date
PRKR YTD Return
CREX Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.