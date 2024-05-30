Notable Thursday Option Activity: PARA, JWN, MARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA), where a total volume of 79,102 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.8% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 14, 2024 , with 10,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) saw options trading volume of 10,849 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 2,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,800 underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 206,936 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 39,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

