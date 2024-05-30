Notable Thursday Option Activity: PARA, JWN, MARA

Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) saw options trading volume of 10,849 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 2,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,800 underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 206,936 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 39,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PARA options, JWN options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
