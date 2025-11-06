Markets
OSCR

Notable Thursday Option Activity: OSCR, POWL, FICO

November 06, 2025 — 03:34 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR), where a total volume of 78,724 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.1% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 14,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL) options are showing a volume of 1,403 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 140,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of POWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,500 underlying shares of POWL. Below is a chart showing POWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) saw options trading volume of 1,529 contracts, representing approximately 152,900 underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 279,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1500 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 77 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,700 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OSCR options, POWL options, or FICO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SPGI Dividend History
 JFBI Insider Buying
 AXTA Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SPGI Dividend History-> JFBI Insider Buying-> AXTA Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OSCR
POWL
FICO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.