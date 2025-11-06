Notable Thursday Option Activity: OSCR, POWL, FICO

Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL) options are showing a volume of 1,403 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 140,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of POWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,500 underlying shares of POWL. Below is a chart showing POWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) saw options trading volume of 1,529 contracts, representing approximately 152,900 underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 279,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1500 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 77 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,700 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:
