Notable Thursday Option Activity: ORCL, HUBS, DOCU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 71,724 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025 , with 6,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 636,600 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) options are showing a volume of 2,123 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 212,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 450,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $630 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,900 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 10,237 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,600 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

