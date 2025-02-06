News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ORCL, HUBS, DOCU

February 06, 2025 — 03:41 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 71,724 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 6,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 636,600 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) options are showing a volume of 2,123 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 212,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 450,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $630 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,900 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 10,237 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,600 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
