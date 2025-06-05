Notable Thursday Option Activity: OMI, FTAI, DECK

FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) saw options trading volume of 5,215 contracts, representing approximately 521,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) saw options trading volume of 18,587 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,500 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OMI options, FTAI options, or DECK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
