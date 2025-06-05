Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: OMI, FTAI, DECK

June 05, 2025 — 04:02 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Owens & Minor, Inc. (Symbol: OMI), where a total of 5,094 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 509,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of OMI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,400 underlying shares of OMI. Below is a chart showing OMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) saw options trading volume of 5,215 contracts, representing approximately 521,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) saw options trading volume of 18,587 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,500 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OMI options, FTAI options, or DECK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

