Notable Thursday Option Activity: OLO, MDB, ROOT

July 03, 2025 — 03:39 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PowerShares DB Crude Oil Long ETN (Symbol: OLO), where a total of 6,321 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 632,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.8% of OLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,400 underlying shares of OLO. Below is a chart showing OLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 12,203 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring July 03, 2025, with 1,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,100 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT) saw options trading volume of 1,823 contracts, representing approximately 182,300 underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 452,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,500 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OLO options, MDB options, or ROOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

