Notable Thursday Option Activity: NVEE, V, ABR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NV5 Global Inc (Symbol: NVEE), where a total of 2,190 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 219,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44% of NVEE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 498,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 1,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,200 underlying shares of NVEE. Below is a chart showing NVEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 25,545 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 1,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,900 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) saw options trading volume of 15,997 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,400 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVEE options, V options, or ABR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

