Notable Thursday Option Activity: NOV, BHVN, SIG

Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) options are showing a volume of 3,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 346,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 752,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,800 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) options are showing a volume of 4,614 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 461,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,400 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
