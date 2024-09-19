News & Insights

Markets
NOV

Notable Thursday Option Activity: NOV, BHVN, SIG

September 19, 2024 — 03:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV), where a total volume of 16,325 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.2% of NOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 14,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NOV. Below is a chart showing NOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) options are showing a volume of 3,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 346,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 752,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,800 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) options are showing a volume of 4,614 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 461,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,400 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NOV options, BHVN options, or SIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of OPEN
 RPXC Price Target
 TSM YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NOV
BHVN
SIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.