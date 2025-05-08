Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: NFLX, META, TSLA

May 08, 2025 — 01:16 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 100,961 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 180.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 4,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,400 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 294,241 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 20,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 1.8 million contracts, representing approximately 183.1 million underlying shares or approximately 153.7% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 119.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 125,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

