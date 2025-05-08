Notable Thursday Option Activity: NFLX, META, TSLA

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 294,241 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 20,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 1.8 million contracts, representing approximately 183.1 million underlying shares or approximately 153.7% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 119.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 125,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, META options, or TSLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
