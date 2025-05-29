Notable Thursday Option Activity: NET, TMUS, NKE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total of 16,761 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring May 30, 2025 , with 3,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,500 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) options are showing a volume of 17,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,000 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 68,671 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 16,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

