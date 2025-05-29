Markets
NET

Notable Thursday Option Activity: NET, TMUS, NKE

May 29, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total of 16,761 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring May 30, 2025, with 3,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,500 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) options are showing a volume of 17,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,000 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 68,671 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 16,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NET options, TMUS options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding SMRI
 ETFs Holding CCJ
 MAIN Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding SMRI-> ETFs Holding CCJ-> MAIN Price Target-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NET
TMUS
NKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.