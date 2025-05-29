Notable Thursday Option Activity: NET, TMUS, NKE

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) options are showing a volume of 17,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,000 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 68,671 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 16,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NET options, TMUS options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding SMRI
ETFs Holding CCJ
MAIN Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.