NEM

Notable Thursday Option Activity: NEM, WSM, FLR

March 13, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), where a total volume of 56,626 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45.50 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 5,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,600 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) options are showing a volume of 8,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 806,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,700 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) options are showing a volume of 20,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 10,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NEM options, WSM options, or FLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

