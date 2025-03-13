Notable Thursday Option Activity: NEM, WSM, FLR

Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) options are showing a volume of 8,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 806,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,700 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) options are showing a volume of 20,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 10,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
