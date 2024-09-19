Notable Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, DRI, AMZN

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) options are showing a volume of 10,590 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.8% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,700 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 306,882 contracts, representing approximately 30.7 million underlying shares or approximately 94.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 39,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
