News & Insights

Markets
MSFT

Notable Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, DRI, AMZN

September 19, 2024 — 01:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 169,291 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 15,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) options are showing a volume of 10,590 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.8% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,700 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 306,882 contracts, representing approximately 30.7 million underlying shares or approximately 94.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 39,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, DRI options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CALA Videos
 PFTA market cap history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SILA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
DRI
AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.