Notable Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, AMZN, SMCI

May 08, 2025 — 01:16 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 257,341 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $445 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 27,587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $445 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 373,955 contracts, representing approximately 37.4 million underlying shares or approximately 70.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 25,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 259,084 contracts, representing approximately 25.9 million underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 23,673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, AMZN options, or SMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

