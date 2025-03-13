News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: MRNA, WTW, DFS

March 13, 2025 — 01:45 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 86,083 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.1% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 22,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW) saw options trading volume of 3,408 contracts, representing approximately 340,800 underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of WTW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 586,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,400 underlying shares of WTW. Below is a chart showing WTW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) options are showing a volume of 11,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 6,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 684,200 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

