Notable Thursday Option Activity: MRK, SONO, AA

Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO) options are showing a volume of 11,233 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.3% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,000 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 30,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 14,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRK options, SONO options, or AA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Selling Calls For Income
PLT Historical Stock Prices
AUB Next Dividend Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.