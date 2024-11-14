Notable Thursday Option Activity: MRK, SONO, AA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), where a total volume of 67,211 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.3% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 19,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO) options are showing a volume of 11,233 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.3% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,000 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 30,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 14,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRK options, SONO options, or AA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

