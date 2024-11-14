News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: MRK, SONO, AA

November 14, 2024 — 03:39 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), where a total volume of 67,211 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.3% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 19,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO) options are showing a volume of 11,233 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.3% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,000 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 30,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 14,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRK options, SONO options, or AA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
