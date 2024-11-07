Notable Thursday Option Activity: MPW, RDFN, ARQT

Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN) options are showing a volume of 27,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 2,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,100 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: ARQT) options are showing a volume of 10,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of ARQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 7,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,400 underlying shares of ARQT. Below is a chart showing ARQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MPW options, RDFN options, or ARQT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of TOTR
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NVS
Coca-Cola shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.