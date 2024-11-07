News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: MPW, RDFN, ARQT

November 07, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW), where a total volume of 58,830 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.5% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,900 underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN) options are showing a volume of 27,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 2,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,100 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: ARQT) options are showing a volume of 10,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of ARQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 7,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,400 underlying shares of ARQT. Below is a chart showing ARQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

