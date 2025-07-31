Notable Thursday Option Activity: MPW, CWH, NCLH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW), where a total volume of 39,656 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 4,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 456,000 underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) options are showing a volume of 8,745 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 874,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,500 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 60,595 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,600 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

