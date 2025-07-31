Notable Thursday Option Activity: MPW, CWH, NCLH

Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) options are showing a volume of 8,745 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 874,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,500 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 60,595 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,600 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MPW options, CWH options, or NCLH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding FNGS
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding QCON
Funds Holding GSIG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.