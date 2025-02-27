Notable Thursday Option Activity: MNKD, HPQ, X

HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) options are showing a volume of 32,590 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 9,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 904,100 underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 36,497 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40.50 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 8,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 852,600 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40.50 strike highlighted in orange:
