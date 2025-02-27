News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: MNKD, HPQ, X

February 27, 2025 — 03:22 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MannKind Corp (Symbol: MNKD), where a total of 11,769 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.3% of MNKD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,600 underlying shares of MNKD. Below is a chart showing MNKD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) options are showing a volume of 32,590 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 9,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 904,100 underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 36,497 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40.50 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 8,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 852,600 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40.50 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
