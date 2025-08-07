Notable Thursday Option Activity: MGNI, PTON, SG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI), where a total of 20,872 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.8% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 7,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 763,200 underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 98,381 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.8% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 16,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sweetgreen Inc (Symbol: SG) saw options trading volume of 39,171 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 74.2% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 6,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,100 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

