Notable Thursday Option Activity: MGNI, PTON, SG

Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 98,381 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.8% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 16,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sweetgreen Inc (Symbol: SG) saw options trading volume of 39,171 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 74.2% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 6,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,100 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MGNI options, PTON options, or SG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: VPL Videos
BWLP Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ETRM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.