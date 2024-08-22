Notable Thursday Option Activity: MGM, SPOT, BMRN

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 10,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,900 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: BMRN) options are showing a volume of 7,452 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 745,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of BMRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,000 underlying shares of BMRN. Below is a chart showing BMRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:
