MGM

Notable Thursday Option Activity: MGM, SPOT, BMRN

August 22, 2024 — 04:23 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), where a total volume of 31,643 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39.50 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 5,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,100 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 10,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,900 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: BMRN) options are showing a volume of 7,452 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 745,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of BMRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,000 underlying shares of BMRN. Below is a chart showing BMRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

