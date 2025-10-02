Notable Thursday Option Activity: META, MSFT, FICO

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 299,933 contracts, representing approximately 30.0 million underlying shares or approximately 145.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $525 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 22,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) saw options trading volume of 3,409 contracts, representing approximately 340,900 underlying shares or approximately 132.9% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 256,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1800 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,200 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for META options, MSFT options, or FICO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
