Notable Thursday Option Activity: META, MSFT, FICO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 238,267 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 200.4% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $730 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025 , with 13,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $730 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 299,933 contracts, representing approximately 30.0 million underlying shares or approximately 145.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $525 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 22,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) saw options trading volume of 3,409 contracts, representing approximately 340,900 underlying shares or approximately 132.9% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 256,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1800 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,200 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

