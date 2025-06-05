Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDB, TBCH, PL

June 05, 2025 — 04:02 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 138,146 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 546.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 16,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Turtle Beach Corp (Symbol: TBCH) options are showing a volume of 18,925 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 540.8% of TBCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 349,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 9,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 943,300 underlying shares of TBCH. Below is a chart showing TBCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Planet Labs PBC (Symbol: PL) saw options trading volume of 82,226 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 215.9% of PL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 15,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PL. Below is a chart showing PL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, TBCH options, or PL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
