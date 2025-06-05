Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDB, TBCH, PL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 138,146 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 546.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025 , with 16,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Turtle Beach Corp (Symbol: TBCH) options are showing a volume of 18,925 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 540.8% of TBCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 349,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 9,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 943,300 underlying shares of TBCH. Below is a chart showing TBCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Planet Labs PBC (Symbol: PL) saw options trading volume of 82,226 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 215.9% of PL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 15,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PL. Below is a chart showing PL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, TBCH options, or PL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

