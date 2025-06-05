Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDB, TBCH, PL

Turtle Beach Corp (Symbol: TBCH) options are showing a volume of 18,925 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 540.8% of TBCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 349,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 9,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 943,300 underlying shares of TBCH. Below is a chart showing TBCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Planet Labs PBC (Symbol: PL) saw options trading volume of 82,226 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 215.9% of PL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 15,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PL. Below is a chart showing PL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MDB options, TBCH options, or PL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding EMCC
Institutional Holders of NCAC
SEI YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.