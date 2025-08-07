Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDB, SABR, TTWO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 14,476 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.5% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025 , with 1,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,100 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR) options are showing a volume of 23,439 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of SABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 11,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SABR. Below is a chart showing SABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 10,878 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,800 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, SABR options, or TTWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.