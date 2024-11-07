Notable Thursday Option Activity: MCK, SOLV, AKAM

Solventum Corp (Symbol: SOLV) options are showing a volume of 6,139 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 613,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of SOLV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 901,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,200 underlying shares of SOLV. Below is a chart showing SOLV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 9,694 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 969,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,100 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
