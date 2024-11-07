News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: MCK, SOLV, AKAM

November 07, 2024 — 01:30 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), where a total of 6,573 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 657,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.7% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 846,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,700 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

Solventum Corp (Symbol: SOLV) options are showing a volume of 6,139 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 613,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of SOLV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 901,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,200 underlying shares of SOLV. Below is a chart showing SOLV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 9,694 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 969,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,100 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCK options, SOLV options, or AKAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Stocks mentioned

