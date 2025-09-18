Notable Thursday Option Activity: MCD, DIS, HUM

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 38,865 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,800 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 9,346 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 934,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 1,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,500 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
