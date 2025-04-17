Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: MARA, XYZ, GWW

April 17, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total of 245,387 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.2% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 36.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 41,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) saw options trading volume of 59,853 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 64.3% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 10,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

And W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) saw options trading volume of 1,857 contracts, representing approximately 185,700 underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 289,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $990 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,100 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $990 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MARA options, XYZ options, or GWW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

