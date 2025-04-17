Notable Thursday Option Activity: MARA, XYZ, GWW

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) saw options trading volume of 59,853 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 64.3% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 10,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:
And W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) saw options trading volume of 1,857 contracts, representing approximately 185,700 underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 289,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $990 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,100 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $990 strike highlighted in orange:
