Notable Thursday Option Activity: MARA, XYZ, GWW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total of 245,387 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.2% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 36.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 41,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) saw options trading volume of 59,853 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 64.3% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 10,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

And W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) saw options trading volume of 1,857 contracts, representing approximately 185,700 underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 289,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $990 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,100 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $990 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MARA options, XYZ options, or GWW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

